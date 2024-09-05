Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.224-1.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Samsara also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,035. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.