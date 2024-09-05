Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $856.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,370.54 or 0.04221105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00038084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001919 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,877,233,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,856,654,970 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

