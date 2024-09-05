Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 3,780,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.