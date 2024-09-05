Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $81,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,754. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.