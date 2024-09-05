Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.100-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.17. 32,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,531. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

