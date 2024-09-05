Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.43 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SAIC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.41. 55,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.31. Science Applications International has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

