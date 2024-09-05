Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires £19,996.86 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Flood purchased 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.86 ($26,294.36).

Sharon Flood also recently made the following trade(s):

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 803.20 ($10.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 855.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 855.83. The company has a market capitalization of £11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.62 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a 12 month low of GBX 634 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 946.10 ($12.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

