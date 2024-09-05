SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.58 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEIT stock traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.37 ($0.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.92 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.48. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.97 ($1.00).

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.