SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.58 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SEIT stock traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.37 ($0.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.92 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.48. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.97 ($1.00).
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
