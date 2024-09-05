Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

