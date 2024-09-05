SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.71. 17,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.