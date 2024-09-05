Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,165.88 or 1.00194692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041198 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

