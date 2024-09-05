Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,203.77 or 0.99988129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041188 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

