Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.81% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

ECF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,570. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

