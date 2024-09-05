Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 32,065 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. General American Investors comprises 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

