Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 116,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

GHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,638. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

