Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,557 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.16% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 102.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of BCV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

