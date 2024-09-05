Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 9,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

