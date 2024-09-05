Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 43,836 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPE. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 4,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Special Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

