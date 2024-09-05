Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 81,233 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,233 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of Central Securities worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

