Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

