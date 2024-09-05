Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.94. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 7,097,065 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

