Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.44 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

