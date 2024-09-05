Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rises By 5.2%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

