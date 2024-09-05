SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.35. 303,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 981,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
