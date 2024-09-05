SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.35. 303,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 981,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.