Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.63. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 265,585 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

