Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.89. 48,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.