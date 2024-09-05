Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 7,931 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,585.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

