Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,157 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,138,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.35 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

