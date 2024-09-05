Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

