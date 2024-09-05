Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

