Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

