Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

