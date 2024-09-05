Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

