Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

CB stock opened at $290.83 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $291.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

