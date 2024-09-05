Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,690,000 after acquiring an additional 107,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.75 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

