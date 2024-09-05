Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

