Simon’s Cat (CAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.16 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $199.87 million and approximately $49.16 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 9,000,000,000,000 with 7,650,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002322 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $65,709,188.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

