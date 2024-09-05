Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $692.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

