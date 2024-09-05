SmarDex (SDEX) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $78.83 million and approximately $805,281.84 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00948398 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $399,547.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars.

