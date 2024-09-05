Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.42

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 2814467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Smartsheet Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

