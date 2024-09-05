Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 101400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLS shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10. The company has a market cap of C$449.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$75,220.15. 43.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

