Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $94.32. 97,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,937. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

