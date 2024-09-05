Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
