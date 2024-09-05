SouthState Corp Acquires 1,068 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 1,116,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,749. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

