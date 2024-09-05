SouthState Corp Buys 1,108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,649,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.81. The firm has a market cap of $475.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.