SouthState Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SouthState Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,802. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

