SouthState Corp Has $3 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $176,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.74. 270,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,624. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.77.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

