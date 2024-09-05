SouthState Corp Has $5.11 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 146.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $354.85. 347,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,828. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $364.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.34 and a 200 day moving average of $341.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

