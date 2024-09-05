SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $574.85. 113,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,609. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

