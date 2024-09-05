SouthState Corp Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $80.57. 1,408,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,395,333. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

